PlayStation Plus January 2026 games announced: Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey and more

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2026, offering subscribers a diverse mix of high-octane racing, nostalgic Disney storytelling and deep underground exploration. The new titles will be available to download from Tuesday, January 6, until Monday, February 2.

Need for Speed Unbound brings high-octane street racing Leading the line-up is Need for Speed Unbound for PS5, the latest entry in EA’s long-running racing franchise. Developed by Criterion Games, the title blends realistic racing with a striking visual style and a pulsating global soundtrack.

Advertisement

Players begin at the bottom of Lakeshore’s underground racing scene, working their way up through intense street races, police chases and weekly qualifiers. With separate single-player and multiplayer modes, the game offers deep car customisation, stylised visuals and a strong focus on personal expression behind the wheel.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed returns with a magical makeover Also joining the service is Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for both PS4 and PS5. The reimagined adventure invites players to step into the shoes of Mickey Mouse as he explores Wasteland, a forgotten world filled with classic Disney characters and lost memories.

Using a magical paintbrush, players can restore or reshape the environment, with each decision influencing the world around them. The game blends platforming, exploration and creativity, while reintroducing iconic characters such as Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in a visually refreshed experience.

Also joining the service is Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for both PS4 and PS5.

Core Keeper delivers a deep underground survival adventure Rounding out the January selection is Core Keeper, available on PS4 and PS5. This sandbox-style adventure places players in a mysterious underground world filled with ancient relics, hidden biomes and powerful enemies.

Advertisement

Playable solo or with up to eight players, Core Keeper allows players to mine resources, craft equipment, build bases and cultivate farms while uncovering the secrets of the Core. The game mixes exploration, survival and progression, offering a relaxed yet rewarding gameplay loop.

Last chance to claim December’s games PlayStation Plus members still have time to add December’s Monthly Games to their libraries. Titles including LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada, and Neon White will remain available until Monday, January 5.