PlayStation Plus reveals August 2025 line-up: Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line-up for August 2025, with three titles set to be available to subscribers from 5 August. The selection includes Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2, each offering varied gameplay experiences ranging from survival to arena combat.

The additions coincide with ongoing celebrations for PlayStation Plus’s 15th anniversary, which also sees a set of commemorative avatars becoming available to members at no extra cost. These avatars feature characters and themes from popular titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, God of War Ragnarök, and Twisted Metal.

Lies of P (PS5, PS4) Inspired by Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio, Lies of P is a Soulslike action game set in a twisted, Belle Époque-era city named Krat. Players step into the role of Pinocchio, navigating a world overtaken by deranged puppets and lost humanity. The game features a range of upgradable Legion Arms and a decision-making mechanic based on lying, which impacts the protagonist’s journey towards becoming human.

DayZ (PS4) Originally developed as a mod, DayZ has evolved into a standalone multiplayer survival game. Set in a post-apocalyptic environment, players must navigate hostile terrain, scavenge for supplies, and manage threats from both infected individuals and other players. The game includes two maps: Chernarus, its original setting, and Livonia, a newer 163 km² landscape offering alternative challenges. Death in the game is permanent, requiring players to restart from scratch.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PS4) Based on the popular My Hero Academia anime, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is a 3D arena fighter that builds on the mechanics of its predecessor. Featuring a roster of characters from the series, the game centres around using unique Quirks in large-scale battles, appealing to fans of the franchise and fighting game enthusiasts alike.

