PlayStation has launched its annual Summer Sale, offering heavy discounts of up to 75 percent off on a wide selection of titles for both PS4 and PS5. The sale will conclude on August 16, 2023. Notably, some of these games will be removed from the sale earlier, on August 2.

Among the PS-exclusives available in the sale, a notable highlight is The Last of Us Part I (remake), which is available at a 25 per cent discount, priced at just Rs. 3,749. For those who are still unsure about making the purchase, PS Plus Premium/Deluxe members can take advantage of a two-hour free trial period. So, now is the perfect opportunity to grab deals on Playstation games.

Elden Ring is now listed at a 30 percent discount for only Rs. 2,799. While, the Hogwarts Legacy with the PS4 version is priced at Rs. 3,199 and the PS5 version priced at Rs. 3,519 (20 percent off for both).

For fans of intense zombie action, Hell-A with Dead Island 2 is available at Rs. 3,749 after a 25 percent price drop. Moreover, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's battle-royale Warzone 2.0. is available as a cross-gen bundle (both PS4 and PS5) at a 45 per cent price cut, priced at Rs. 2,749.

You can avail discounts on popular titles as well such as Red Dead Redemption 2. It is currently available at Rs. 1,320. If you are looking for a thrilling cyberpunk experience, consider CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, priced at Rs. 1,499.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey offers a historical action experience set in ancient Greece, where players can engage in epic battles against mythic creatures. With a price tag of Rs. 799, it provides an option for those interested in an enjoyable RPG adventure in a rich historical setting.