PlayStation Summer Sale: Discounts on titles including Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us Part and others1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST
PlayStation's Summer Sale offers up to 75% off on select PS4 and PS5 games, including The Last of Us Part I, Elden Ring, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Warzone 2.0. Sale ends August 16.
PlayStation has launched its annual Summer Sale, offering heavy discounts of up to 75 percent off on a wide selection of titles for both PS4 and PS5. The sale will conclude on August 16, 2023. Notably, some of these games will be removed from the sale earlier, on August 2.
