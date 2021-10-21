PlayStation has an impressive line-up of exclusive games that heavily influence a buyer's decision while buying a console. One such game is the God of War (2018) which was acknowledged as the best game of the year by numerous publications. Playstation owners have so far been enjoying the exclusivity of the game. However, that will change in January 2022. PlayStation has announced that the game will be made available on PC.

Sony PlayStation made the announcement via its official blog. The game will be coming to PC on 14 January, 2022. Buyers can get the game for ₹3,299 on Steam and Epic Games Store.

The studio that developed the game stated, “All of us at Santa Monica Studio have been humbled by the immense amount of support and passions fans of the God of War series have shown in the latest chapter of Kratos’ story since its release. As of August 2021, 19.5MM copies for God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold through and we can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC."

PC gamers will be able to experience Kratos and Atreus's journey with the option of true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked framerates.

The PC version includes a wide range of graphical presets and options. Users can fine-tune the visual experience based on their setup.

PlayStation also announced that the game will have full integration with NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) available on RTX.

In addition to DLSS, the game will also have NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology. Reflex delivers a more responsive experience allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos.

Alongside the graphic and performance improvements, the studio is also offering 21:9 ultra-widescreen support.

For God of War on PC the studio will support both controllers and keyboard mapping customization.

The game will support DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers in addition to a wide range of other gamepads.

The purchase of God of War on PC will also contain the following digital content:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

