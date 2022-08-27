Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  PlayStore has turned 10: Google's most innovative, lesser known apps to download

PlayStore has turned 10: Google's most innovative, lesser known apps to download

Google’s wing of the PlayStore has some hidden gems waiting to be discovered.
2 min read . 05:46 PM ISTLivemint

  • Here are seven off the beaten path Google apps that help to do all sorts of interesting things with an Android device.

The US search engine browser Google has lots of apps. Amidst all the obvious and popular apps, Google’s wing of the PlayStore has some hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Here are seven off the beaten path Google apps that help to do all sorts of interesting things with an Android device.

Sound Amplifier

The technology giant has something out of the box called Sound Amplified. This app eliminates distracting ambient noise and amplifies important sounds in the environment. It is made for accessibility purposes and gives superhero-like hearing powers to make sure a single word is not missed on a call.

PhotoScan

PhotoScan blurs the lines between our physical and virtual worlds. It lets users capture impressively high-quality and glare-free images of the physical photos with a phone’s camera and save these images as digital files. This app directs users through the process of capturing multiple angles of the print and even further helps to crop, straighten, and overall enhance the file quality.

Action Blocks

Action Blocks helps to create its own custom home screen buttons for staring Assistant-connected actions or combinations of actions. For example, it helps in adjusting smart devices around home/office, hopping directly into specific functions within apps or doing most anything else Google Assistant can manage.

Google One

This app helps to manage Google storage allotment as well as device backups. It significantly provides an option to activate a free virtual private network or VPN for adding an extra layer of security onto data connections.

Find My Device

For those who often keep their devices somewhere and forget about it, this app is a saviour. Google’ Find My Device can track down a missing Android device on any phone or computer where a user signed in.

Snapseed

Google has Snapseed explicitly for on the go image adjustments and it is a step ahead of Photos in a lot more meaningful ways. Itw as an independent app Google bought years ago and continues to maintain as a free option for users to use at any time.

Google My Business

This app is helpful for people operating their own business. It gives users a single streamlined portal for controlling their company’s presence within Google.

