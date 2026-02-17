PM Modi becomes first person to try ‘Sarvam Kaze’: Know all about desi Meta Ray-Ban rival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first person to try out the sleek new AI-powered glasses called ‘Sarvam Kaze’. The new glasses are yet to debut in India, but the homegrown AI startup teased the product at the ongoing AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Notably, PM Modi inaugurated the India AI Expo at the Bharat Mandapam on Monday evening, where he was also seen interacting with the new technology. In a picture shared by Sarvam, the Prime Minister can be seen wearing the black-coloured glasses and testing out some of the key features.

"The first person to try them? The Prime Minister," wrote the Sarvam founder in a social media post.

The new AI-powered device will debut in India in May, but its specifications and other key details are yet to be revealed by the company.

Notably, Sarvam is part of 12 big and small organisations tasked by the Indian government with developing AI models based on Indian datasets.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also stressed the importance of developing sovereign AI models during the ongoing summit.

He said, "Sovereign models have been launched here. You can go and see how they stand on global parameters. In the coming time, under AI Mission 2.0, there will be a need to prepare large infrastructure for sovereign models. This will bring India's capabilities to a new level."

What exactly is Sarvam Kaze? Sarvam Kaze is the startup’s answer to the growing smart wearable segment, which is currently led by Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses, while Reliance Jio has also begun showcasing its new product.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarvam AI founder Pratyutsh Kumar said that Kaze was an initiative to get the company’s products into the hands of users with a device that has been designed and built in India.

“Sarvam Kaze moves intelligence from the screen to the real world. You wear it. It listens, understands, responds, and captures what you see. And you can build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform. This is a whole new world to build for,” wrote Kumar.

Ahead of the Sarvam Kaze debut, the company had also introduced its Sarvam Edge AI model, which is designed to run locally on devices like smartphones, laptops and other hardware without relying on cloud servers. The model is said to offer faster responses, improved privacy and the ability to use AI tools even without the internet.