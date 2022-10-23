PM Modi congratulates ISRO on successful broadband satellite launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and IN-SPACe on the successful launch of the Indian space agency’s heaviest rocket LVM3 on its first commercial mission. The giant rocket successfully deployed OneWeb broadband constellation’s 36 broadband communication satellites in their intended orbits.
“Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market," the PM tweeted.
OneWeb Ltd. is a global communication network driven by space and providing internet access for businesses and governments. It is a UK- based client of NSIL, ISRO’s commercial arm.
The mission marks the first foray of the Launch Vehicle Mark III (LMV3) in the commercial space markets. This was also the first time when any of India’s rockets carried a 6-ton payload to the space market. The weight of the 36-satellite payload was 5.8 ton, the heaviest payload for the space agency till date.
ISRO chairperson, S. Somnath announced that the same launch would carry another 36 OneWeb satellites in its next LMV-M3 launch.
This part of the UK-based Network Access Associated Limited’s plans to create a 588-satellite strong constellation to provide high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. These satellites will be placed in 12 rings of 49 satellites each, with every satellite completing a full trip around the earth in 109 minutes. This was the fourteenth launch for OneWeb, increasing the fleet to 464 satellites so far. The constellation is likely to be completed by next year.
