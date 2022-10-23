PM Modi congratulates ISRO on successful broadband satellite launch

This part of the UK-based Network Access Associated Limited’s plans to create a 588-satellite strong constellation to provide high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. These satellites will be placed in 12 rings of 49 satellites each, with every satellite completing a full trip around the earth in 109 minutes. This was the fourteenth launch for OneWeb, increasing the fleet to 464 satellites so far. The constellation is likely to be completed by next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}