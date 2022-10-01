PM Modi experiences Jio Glass at 5G launch : What is it and how it helps users

Jio Glass is aimed at enhancing the virtual space by making it more interactive using 3D avatars, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 5G services in India today. The next-generation technology was unveiled at the sixth-edition of India Mobile Congress, 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. At the launch event, PM Modi took first-hand experience of services related to 5G services. He also witnessed Jio True 5G devices displayed at the Jio pavilion, where he experienced the use cases of 5G through Jio Glass.
He also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology by a team of young Jio engineers, and how 5G can help bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare delivery.
What is Jio Glass?
First unveiled at Reliance’s annual general meeting (AGM), 2022, Jio Glass is the company’s first smart glass. It is aimed at enhancing the virtual space by making it more interactive using 3D avatars, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features. Weighing 75 grams, Jio Glass uses 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. It comes with personalized audio and allows designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms.
Applications of Jio Glass vary across industries and sectors including e-learning, media and entertainment, gaming and even shopping. The device can be connected to a smartphone to experience the virtual world.
5G services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimizing the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc. In the first phase, 5G services will be available in 4 cities- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai. These cities will get 5G services by Diwali festival which will be held between 22-26 October. However, these cities will also face redundancy in the way that only parts of the city will receive the services.
