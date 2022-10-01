PM Modi experiences Jio Glass at 5G launch : What is it and how it helps users

5G services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimizing the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc. In the first phase, 5G services will be available in 4 cities- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai. These cities will get 5G services by Diwali festival which will be held between 22-26 October. However, these cities will also face redundancy in the way that only parts of the city will receive the services.

