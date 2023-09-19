comScore
PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels: What is it and how to join
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined WhatsApp Channels, a feature offered my messaging application WhatsApp. The news was shared by news agency ANI which shared the screenshot of PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel. The feature allow users to start one-way broadcasting channel and connect with large number of subscribers at once. 

More to come….

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 04:24 PM IST
