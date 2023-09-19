Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels: What is it and how to join

PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels: What is it and how to join

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 04:24 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • WhatsApp Channels allow users to start one-way broadcasting channel and connect with large number of subscribers at once

PM Modi joined WhatsApp Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined WhatsApp Channels, a feature offered my messaging application WhatsApp. The news was shared by news agency ANI which shared the screenshot of PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel. The feature allow users to start one-way broadcasting channel and connect with large number of subscribers at once.

More to come….

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 04:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.