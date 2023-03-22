PM Modi launches Bharat 6G vision document, inaugurates ITU area office2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Bharat 6G vision document is prepared by the Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) that was constituted in November 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area office and Innovation Centre in New Delhi today. He also unveiled Bharat's 6G Vision Document at the event alongside launching the 6G R&D Test Bed and the 'Call before u dig' App.
