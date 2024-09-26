PM Modi says, ‘India is moving ahead by prioritizing science, tech & research, on launching 3 PARAM Rudra supercomputers
Prime Minister Modi launched three PARAM Rudra supercomputers to bolster scientific research in India. Deployed at institutions in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata, they aim to support advancements in physical sciences, AI, and more, under the National Supercomputing Mission.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, which were developed domestically under the National Supercomputing Mission. He emphasized that today's India is creating new opportunities in an endless realm of possibilities.
