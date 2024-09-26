Prime Minister Modi launched three PARAM Rudra supercomputers to bolster scientific research in India. Deployed at institutions in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata, they aim to support advancements in physical sciences, AI, and more, under the National Supercomputing Mission.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, which were developed domestically under the National Supercomputing Mission. He emphasized that today's India is creating new opportunities in an endless realm of possibilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These advanced systems have been deployed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata to support cutting-edge scientific research.

During the launch event, Modi stated, "This is a significant day for India in the realms of science, technology, and research. India is placing a strong emphasis on science and technology. Our engineers and scientists have successfully developed three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, now deployed in Kolkata, Delhi, and Pune. I extend my gratitude to all Indians for this achievement and dedicate it to the youth of India, who are playing a vital role in advancing homegrown computing technology." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PARAM Rudra is engineered for high-speed computation and simulation, facilitating research across multiple domains, including weather forecasting, climate modeling, chemical discovery, materials science, and artificial intelligence. This advanced system will empower researchers to tackle complex challenges and achieve groundbreaking discoveries.

Modi further emphasized, "New India will take ownership of creating indigenous technological innovations. Our guiding principles are science and self-reliance. This year’s budget has allocated ₹1 lakh crore to the research fund. India must lead globally in scientific innovation. The space sector is a prime example, where India has emerged as a major power."

The PARAM Rudra supercomputers have been set up at prominent scientific institutions in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata. The Giant Meter Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will utilize the supercomputer to explore Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astrophysical events. The Inter-University Accelerator Center in Delhi aims to enhance research in physical sciences and nuclear physics. Meanwhile, the S N Bose Center in Kolkata will offer advanced courses in physics, cosmology, and earth sciences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These supercomputers are being developed as part of India’s National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), which aims to enhance the country’s computing infrastructure. The mission is designed to address the increasing demand for computing resources from students, researchers, MSMEs, and startups. This initiative represents a significant stride towards India’s further development.