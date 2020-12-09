The year 2020 will be etched in every person's memory for the rest of their lives, mostly as the year of novel coronavirus pandemic that hit the world in the beginning of the 2020 itself.

With subsequent lockdowns and work from home scenarios all over the world owing to the virus, almost everyone has been restricted to their homes this year, pushing them to connect with their loved ones and colleagues over social media, especially video conferencing.

This situation has thus, boosted social media interactions significantly, according to several reports. Following this, Twitter released its annual "Most retweeted and Most Liked"#ThisHappened2020 list of 2020 for India and worldwide.

Here's a lowdown on what Indians retweeted, liked and shared the most on the micro-blogging site:

According to Twitter's #ThisHappened2020 list, Vijay's tweet of a selfie with his fans was the 'most retweeted tweet of 2020' (over 1.61 lakh), while Kohli's celebratory post announcing wife Anushka's pregnancy was the 'most liked tweet of 2020' (6.44 lakh likes).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the pandemic, M S Dhoni's appreciation for a letter by Modi after the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket and Ratan Tata pledging support to communities affected by COVID-19 were the most retweeted in the arenas of politics, sports and business. Check them out below:

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet on being diagnosed for COVID-19 also featured among the 'golden tweets', reflect trends that Indians discussed on the platform in 2020.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020





Virat Kohli’s Tweet that announced Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’ as people across India shared their love and wishes with the couple. Anushka Sharma’s Tweet celebrating the same news was also in the top 5 most Liked Tweets of the year.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020





The list was based on total number of retweets/ likes/ quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 to November 15 this year.

"#Covid19 dominated this year with people on Twitter seeking reliable information, connecting with experts and following what was happening in real-time.

"The conversations on the service revolved around multiple Coronavirus-related topics, including the critical need to #WearAMask," Twitter said.

Tweets expressing being grateful or thankful increased by 20 per cent globally, with a particular recognition of doctors (up 135 per cent) and teachers (up 30 per cent).

"Beyond #Covid19, fans paid tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and his career, and denounced the alleged rape of a young Dalit woman in #Hathras.

"People talked about movements taking place across the country, lending their voices to #StudentLivesMatter, #ShaheenBagh and #FarmersProtest, making those the most Tweeted about people's movements this year," Twitter said.

It said #Ramayan, #Pokiri and #Mahabharat made a comeback as nostalgia conversations this year, while interests such as #Photography, #Yoga and #Poetry were widely discussed on the platform.

Twitter was the go-to destination for sports chatter with #IPL2020, #WhistlePodu and #TeamIndia becoming the most tweeted hashtags in sports.

In India, Hindi film #DilBechara, Tamil film #SooraraiPottru and Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru were the most tweeted about films this year, and people took a minute to laugh at the relatability of #Binod, making it the most Tweeted meme, it said.

"Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year," Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari said.

He added that in 2021, while the nation bounces back, Twitter hopes to "continue giving everyone a voice and provide a service to stay virtually engaged with what's happening in the country and the world"

With agency inputs

