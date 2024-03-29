PM Modi discusses plans for digital public infrastructure for rural India with Bill Gates, highlighting women's openness to new technology.

During a discussion with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his ambition to establish digital public infrastructure for rural India.

“Women are more open to adopting new technology in India," stated Modi. PM Modi explained Bill Gates about the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme. He emphasized the role of technology in rural India, particularly among women.

"When I heard about the global digital divide, I was determined to prevent it from occurring in my country. Establishing digital public infrastructure is crucial. Women in India are open to adopting new technologies. I have initiated the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme. It is proving to be highly successful. I have been interacting with the participants recently, and they are excited. They mention that they could not even ride bicycles before, but now they are trained pilots capable of flying drones. It is a shift in mindset," stated the PM.

Speaking on AI, Modi highlighted to Gates that artificial intelligence (AI) presents considerable challenges globally.

He emphasized the importance of comprehensive training for AI systems and proposed the idea of adding a watermark to AI-generated content.

Modi cautioned about the deceptive potential of deepfake technology and stressed the need for labeling such content and providing its complete source. Moreover, he also advocated for the establishment of a well-considered legal framework to regulate AI and deepfake technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our priority is to enhance the quality of life rather than merely focusing on services," stated PM Modi. In sectors like health, agriculture, and education, we have taken significant strides. For instance, India has established 2,00,000 Arogya Mandir Health Centers in villages and interconnected them with leading hospitals using modern technology," he added.

Promoting the native paddy, Modi stressed upon cultivating the millet. He said, "Greater emphasis should be placed on millet cultivation due to its minimal water requirements and independence from fertilizers. Additionally, millets can even grow on barren lands.

"Our farmers are conserving significant amounts of water through millet production," added Modi.

Talking about medical research, Modi expressed that the new government will allocate funds to support local research in cervical cancer. He added, "Our aim is to ensure the vaccination for girls."

