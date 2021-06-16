Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of global tech event VivaTech on Wednesday afternoon via video conferencing, where he said he 'would be speaking about India's strides in the world of tech and start-up'. President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries are also expected to speak at the global tech event.

Apart from that, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Chairman and CEO, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and President of Microsoft Brad Smith will also be present at the event.

In a release, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said, the Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote address at VivaTech 2021.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, Through this forum, will be speaking about India's strides in the world of tech and start-up.

The release said VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, held in Paris every year since 2016. It is jointly organised by Publicis Groupe - a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate and Les Echos - a leading French media group.

The event brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests. The 5th edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19, it also said.

(With inputs from agencies)

