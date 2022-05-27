PM Modi to inaugurate Drone Festival in Delhi today. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Delhi's Pragati Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival - Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 today at 10 AM. PM Modi will also interact with Kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations, and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.
During the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav, over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc, will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition.
The festival will also showcase virtual awards of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.
The Central government is planning to boost the indigenous demand for drone services. Recently, UnionAviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India will need approximately one lakh drone pilots in the coming years.
The Centre this year invited applications from the drone industry for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to give a fresh boost to manufacturing and services in the drone sector wherein Adani Group's joint venture company with Israeli firm Elbit, IdeaForge Technology, and 12 other drone companies were selected as the beneficiaries.
The civil aviation ministry also invited the second batch of applications for the scheme on May 5. The deadline for submitting the applications was May 20.
The government had on September 16, 2021, announced the PLI scheme for drones and drone components with an allocation of ₹120 crore spread over three financial years.
Under the PLI scheme, the incentive for a manufacturer of drones and drone components will be 20% of the "value addition" made by the company during the next three years.