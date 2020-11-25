Poco had first launched its smartphone in India and it was introduced as a sub-brand of Xiaomi. However, earlier this year, the company announced that it will move forward as an independent brand. After the recent launch of one of its mid-range smartphone, the company re-iterated that it will be going ahead as an independent brand.

POCO Brand is going independent!



To POCO fans: We would like to invite you all to join our new journey ahead! pic.twitter.com/kPUMg5IKRO — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 24, 2020

The company Global wing posted a letter to its fans thanking them for supporting the brand since its launch in 2018 when the brand first launched the Poco F1. The device had managed to create ripples in the smartphone market due to an inexpensive price tag but still impressive internals. Later, the company launched various devices in the mid-range segment. The most recent of the additions is the Poco M3 which can be considered to sit well within the budget segment.

In the letter, Poco claimed that it has managed to enter 35 countries across the world and had sold 6 million units of smartphones. Out of these, 2.2 million have been attributed to the Poco F1.

While the company has made the announcement, there are no details regarding any changes in the after-sales service of the brand or event the custom ROM running in Poco phones. Despite having a slightly different take on MIUI, Poco phones still run on Xiaomi’s Android skin.

