The company Global wing posted a letter to its fans thanking them for supporting the brand since its launch in 2018 when the brand first launched the Poco F1. The device had managed to create ripples in the smartphone market due to an inexpensive price tag but still impressive internals. Later, the company launched various devices in the mid-range segment. The most recent of the additions is the Poco M3 which can be considered to sit well within the budget segment.