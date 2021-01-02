Subscribe
Poco confirmed the existence of the device via a flashback video on its social media handle

Poco F2 India launch: Expected, specifications, features

1 min read . 10:44 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Poco F2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset. The company claims it will come with a 4,250mAh battery

Poco is all set to introduce the new Poco F2 in India. The company started the year with a confirmation for the launch of the new smartphone. Poco confirmed the existence of the device via a flashback video on its social media handle.

Poco is all set to introduce the new Poco F2 in India. The company started the year with a confirmation for the launch of the new smartphone. Poco confirmed the existence of the device via a flashback video on its social media handle.

As far as confirmed specifications are concerned, there's no information about the device. However, a tipster, Abhishek Yadav claims to have some information about the device citing a Xiaomi Telegram group.

As far as confirmed specifications are concerned, there’s no information about the device. However, a tipster, Abhishek Yadav claims to have some information about the device citing a Xiaomi Telegram group.

According to the tipster, the Poco F2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset. The company claims it will come with a 4,250mAh battery.

Poco F2 is also expected to feature an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to house a quad camera setup.

The launch date for the device is still not certain. The company is expected to reveal more details in coming weeks.

Poco launched the Poco F1 in 2018 and made a comeback last year. The F1 created ripples in the smartphone industry due to its aggressive pricing and flagship-level specifications.

