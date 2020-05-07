Poco was launched as a sub-brand by Xiaomi and since the launch of the first device back in 2018, the brand became popular for its high-performance specifications at a considerably low price point. The device, however, did not receive a true successor since launch. Now, new reports and plenty of teasers from the company are teasing the launch of the next flagship from Poco.

According to a popular tipster, Sudhanshu, the launch date has been set for 12 May. He even went on to disclose the time and location of the launch. The tweet suggests the launch is set in Madrid, Spain and will happen at 14:00 hours (5:30 pm IST).

Poco’s Twitter handle is also lit up with ad campaigns for the new Poco device. However, we are still not sure about the device’s availability in India. Considering India is the company’s biggest market outside China, the device can be expected to launch in the country earlier than most markets.

Specifications

The Poco F2 Pro is expected to be modeled on Redmi K30 Pro that has been launched in China. The device gets a complete glass front with a pop-up selfie camera that also features in the Redmi K20 Pro.

The Poco F2 Pro is expected to feature top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset assisted by Adreno 650. The device is expected to feature up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The camera on the Poco F2 Pro will be a quad-camera setup with the primary lens being a 64MP unit. The device will also get a 5MP telephoto macro lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens. For portrait images, the device might feature a 2MP depth sensor.

The battery us a 4,700 mAh unt that is expected to support up to 33W of fast charging. Xiaomi has advertised that the K30 Pro can charge from 0 to a 100% in just 63 minutes.

The display on the device is a massive 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with a FullHD+ display. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and will support HDR10+.

