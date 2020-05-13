Poco finally launched the second generation of their flagship Poco F2 Pro. This new flagship, from Xiaomi’s sub-brand came two years after the launch of the Poco F1. The device sports flagship features. In terms of hardware, the device is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China but this global variant comes with Poco’s own launcher.

Here’s all you need to know about the device:

Processor

The Poco F2 Pro sports Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 865. The device will be going against the likes of OnePlus 8 in terms of hardware. The device gets up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The Poco F2 Pro will get UFS 3.1 storage for faster user experience. Another big part of Poco’s presentation during the launch was the LiquidCool Technology 2.0.

According to the company, POCO F2 Pro sports the largest vapor chamber available on the market, along with multiple stacks of graphite and graphene. This they claim is done to keep the smartphone cool, especially the SoC and the surface of the phone. Poco emphasized on how this cooling technology will enable mobile gaming.

Display

The Poco flagship gets a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED Full Screen Display with a Full HD resolution. The screen is devoid of any kind of notch which is enabled by the use of a pop-up selfie camera. However, Poco has stuck to a screen refresh rate of 60Hz for Poco F2 Pro.

The company claims the device gets a 360° triple ambient light sensor to deliver accurate ambient light detection and brightness adjustment. The display supports HDR10+.

Poco F2 Pro gets an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for protection.

Camera

The device features a quad camera setup on the rear panel with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor. Apart from that it gets a 13MP 123° ultra wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor for close-ups and bokeh.

Poco F2 Pro supports video recording at 8K (24fps) and 4K (60fps). The device gets a Pro mode for both photo and video.

The front camera of the POCO F2 Pro sports a 20MP pop-up camera with a multicolor notification light. The selfie camera also sports 120fps slow motion video recording capability.

Battery

The Poco F2 Pro gets a 4,700mAh battery. The device sports a 30W fast charge, which the company claims can charge the device from 0 to 64% in just 30 minutes and 100% in 63 minutes. The device gets the 33W charger in the box. The smartphone seems to have skipped wireless charging in favour of 33W wired fast charging.

Connectivity

The global variant of the Poco F2 Pro has been launched with dual mode 5G connectivity. However, we can’t be sure if the company will opt for the 5G X55 modem for the Indian variant, considering the lack of 5G infrastructure in the country. This will also help in bringing down the price of the device. The Poco F2 Pro supports WiFi 6 with speeds of up to 9.6Gbps.

Price

The F2 Pro was launched globally at a starting price of EUR 499 (approx ₹41,500) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The higher 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage variant comes with a price tag of EUR 599 (Roughly ₹50,000).

