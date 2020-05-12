Poco F2 Pro renders leaked with all screen display hours before official launch

Poco F2 Pro has been teased by Xiaomi ’s sub-brand quite often now. The phone already has an official launch date now. However, that won’t keep up from looking for more details about the device. With the launch event just a few hours from now, we are getting to know more about what to expect out of the second generation of Poco flagship.

Poco F2 Pro launch will happen on 12 May at 20:00 GMT (1:30AM IST 13 May) according to the dedicated page setup by the company. Now, the renders have leaked online thanks to a popular tipster who has been correct about Xiaomi launches in the past, including the recently launched Redmi Note 9. The Poco F2 Pro renders, leaked by Ishan Agarwal, show that the device features no notch on the screen.

Source: Ishan Agarwal/ Twitter





The new renders also go on to confirm the notion that Poco F2 Pro will be a different version of the Redmi K30 Pro launched in China which also lacks any notch but features a pop-up selfie camera.

The leakster also hinted that the device will be launching soon and will come in five different colour variations which includes Black, Grey, Blue, Purple and White. He also claimed that the device will be launching in two storage variants 128GB and 256GB.

The Poco F2 Pro is being promoted for its cooling ability. Other than that, the phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a quad camera setup. The primary lens in the quad camera setup might most likely be a 64MP unit. The device is expected to sport a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated