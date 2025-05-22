Poco F7 global variant appears on certification site: Specs and launch timeline leaked

The Poco F7 seems to be inching closer to its global debut, with the device recently surfacing on Thailand’s NBTC certification website, reported GSMArena.

Reportedly, this new listing suggests both the Poco F7 name and its global model number – 25053PC47G – further cementing speculation that a launch is on the horizon.

Though the smartphone was initially expected to arrive in late May, recent developments suggest the unveiling may now take place sometime next month. If launched, the F7 will expand Poco’s current F-series lineup, which already includes the F7 Pro and F7 Ultra.

Based on multiple leaks and the device’s model number, the Poco F7 is widely believed to be a global version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was launched in China earlier this year, the publication added. If this holds true, consumers can expect a powerful set of specifications.

Also Read | Poco F7 tipped to launch globally by end of May, Indian debut likely

The handset is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280x2272 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Under the hood, the Poco F7 is expected to house the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and internal storage options ranging from 256GB to a massive 1TB.

Camera capabilities are likely to include a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 20MP selfie camera is expected to handle video calls and self-portraits.

One of the standout features of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is its substantial 7,550mAh battery. However, it remains uncertain whether this specification will be retained in the international version under the Poco branding.