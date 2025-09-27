Poco F8 Ultra leak: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 7000mAh battery and 100W fast charging tipped

Poco appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Poco F8 Ultra, with fresh leaks hinting at major upgrades in power and performance. The device is tipped to succeed the Poco F7 Ultra, which made its global debut in March this year.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 expected According to well-known tipster Debayan Roy, the upcoming handset could feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, unveiled earlier this week at the Snapdragon Summit 2025. If accurate, this would position the F8 Ultra alongside top-tier flagships from the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus.

Massive battery and fast charging? One of the standout changes may come in the form of a massive 7,000mAh battery — a substantial step up from the Poco F7 Ultra’s 5,300mAh unit. The phone is also said to support 100W wired fast charging as well as wireless charging, broadening its appeal to power-hungry users.

On the display front, leaks suggest an LTPO OLED panel with either 1.5K or 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals and efficient power use. For photography, the Poco F8 Ultra could house a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope shooter. The front camera is rumoured to receive an upgrade as well, moving to a 50-megapixel sensor from the F7 Ultra’s 32-megapixel unit.

Security may also see an improvement with the inclusion of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Additional enhancements are expected in the phone’s audio performance and haptic feedback, while durability could be bolstered with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Global launch likely, including India Although Poco has yet to confirm details officially, the tipster claims that the F8 Ultra will be introduced globally and is highly likely to launch in India.