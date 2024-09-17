Poco India head Himanshu Tandon talks about Poco Pad 5G, upcoming launches, HyperOS on tablets and more | Mint

Poco India head Himanshu Tandon talks about Poco Pad 5G, upcoming launches, HyperOS on tablets and more
Poco India head Himanshu Tandon, in an exclusive interaction with LiveMint, talks about the recently launched Poco Pad 5G, HyperOS on Poco tablets, Poco ecosystem, competition in the tablet segment, and more.
Poco entered the Indian market in 2018 with the Poco F1, and while there have been numerous smartphone launches since then, the Xiaomi sub-brand has refrained from entering the tablet segment. However, with the growing popularity of Android tablets, Poco has also decided to try its hand in the category with the recently launched Poco Pad 5G.