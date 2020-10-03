Poco India reveals details of new smartphone ahead of Tuesday launch

Poco India will be conducting a launch event on 6 October at 12 PM. The company will be launching the new Poco C3 which is expected to feature in the budget segment. The company is also pegging the new device as a gaming device.

Poco has shared some details about the phone via teasers and tweets. The company has also put out a dedicated page on Flipkart which sheds some light on the camera setup on the Poco X3.

The Poco C3 comes with a triple lens setup. The Flipkart listing claims that the primary camera will be a 13MP lens. In terms of performance, the company hasn't mentioned the chipset that is going to be featured on the Poco C3 but the device will get up to 4GB RAM.

Poco recently launched the Poco X3 which will be going on its next sale on 5 October. The new Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. This new chipset is an overclocked version of the another popular mid-range chipset Snapdragon 730G.

The Poco X3 gets a 120hz display with Reality flow. The device features a 6.67-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution and supports HDR 10.

The phone comes in three variants. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹16,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹18,499. The highest variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at ₹19,999

