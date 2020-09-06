Poco India to launch M2 on 8 September: Expected specs, other details

Poco India will be launching an all-new smartphone in India on 8 September. The company will be launching the younger sibling to the recently-launched Poco M2 Pro. Understandably, the Poco M2 will come with slightly milder specifications in comparison to the pro version. The new device will be a Flipkart exclusive, similar to all previous Poco launches. The e-commerce giant has also put up a dedicated page for the device which gives us a general idea of what to expect from the Poco M2.

Specs

Going by the teaser images and videos, Poco M2 will be featuring a FullHD+ display. The size of the display is still a mystery but it is expected to come with a size similar to the Pro version. Poco M2 will be featuring a waterdrop notch display. The phone shown in the teasers has slim side bezels but it has a thick bottom bezel as is the case with the pro-version.

The processor that Poco will use is still unclear. While we can’t pinpoint the exact processor, the company is expected to launch a gaming chip similar to the Snapdragon 720G. The phone will also get up to 6GB of RAM to assist the processor.

The Poco M2 will feature a quad-camera setup. Three of the lenses will be lined up vertically on the back panel whereas the fourth lens will be paired up with the flash. Unlike the M2 Pro, the Poco M2 will come with a conventional setup for the fingerprint sensor. The sensor will be placed below the camera module.

Poco India will use a battery with 5000mAh capacity for the Poco M2. The teasers revealed by the company claim the phone will provide 2-days of battery life.

The new Xiaomi sub-brand Poco will be launching another smartphone Poco X3 globally on September 7. The phone will be a successor to the Poco X2 and will be featuring a Snapdragon 700-series chipset.