Poco introduces new logo, emoji-like brand mascot

Smartphone brand, Poco unveiled its refreshed visual identity, with a new logo and brand mascot. The new logo is designed with the intent of re-defining the philosophy behind the brand, ‘‘Made of Mad’. The new brand logo is also a representation of the change in the brand's philosophy. The mascot will be integrated into the brand’s campaigns across different mediums.

The revised logo and branding are aimed at younger users looking for more value for money deals on smartphones. Poco was introduced as a subsidiary to Xiaomi. However, the brand parted ways from Xiaomi, which was confirmed in November last year. Poco first launched its smartphone in India under Xiaomi. According to market statistics published by Counterpoint, Poco is the third-largest online smartphone player in the Indian market.

Commenting on the new logo unveiling, Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, said, “To commemorate Poco's successful independent year, the entire objective of the brand refresh is to honor the community which is as different and unique as our smartphones in the market. Poco’s ‘’Made of Mad’’ is a creative rendition of what our fans and consumers can expect from a brand that indicates a very compelling functional promise. It is also a representation of our consumers who are mad, eccentric, irreverent with a thirst to pursue perfection. Through this initiative, we want to build a belief system that enhances the overall POCO experience that our users find relevant."

