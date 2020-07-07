Poco M2 Pro launch in India today: Expected specs, features, other details

Poco India will be launching a new phone in India. The new phone called M2 Pro will be making a global debut in India today. So far, the company has only launched two devices in India which includes Poco F1 in 2018 and earlier this year, they launched the Poco X2. Recently, they unveiled the Poco F2 in Europe.

The launch event will start at 12 pm today and will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. Poco will also be posting live updates on both Twitter and Facebook.

The new Poco M2 Pro will be priced in between the budget and mid-range segment. The company has revealed multiple teasers about the device which gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the device.

The Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear panel. Multiple teasers and images of the device has confirmed this. The company has also revealed that the Poco M2 Pro will get a fast-charging capability of 33W. We also know that the company is using a Qualcomm chipset for the M2 Pro. The phone is expected to house a Snapdragon 720G processor along with 6GB of RAM. The company can launch more than one variant with different RAM options.

Poco has pitched this new phone for gamers which required an adept chipset with a good GPU and an efficient cooling system. The Poco M2 Pro is expected to get an enhanced cooling technology.

The phone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart after the launch. According to the company’s GM C Manmohan, the Poco M2 Pro will be priced below the starting price of the X2. For reference, the Poco X2 is priced at 17,499 for the 6GB variant of the device.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated