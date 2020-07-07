Poco M2 Pro launch in India today: Expected specs, features, other details

The Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear panel. Multiple teasers and images of the device has confirmed this. The company has also revealed that the Poco M2 Pro will get a fast-charging capability of 33W. We also know that the company is using a Qualcomm chipset for the M2 Pro. The phone is expected to house a Snapdragon 720G processor along with 6GB of RAM. The company can launch more than one variant with different RAM options.