Poco M2 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, other details

Poco India has launched the M2 Pro in India. The new smartphone was launched via an online event. The device falls in the mid-range and is expected to compete with the Realme 6 Pro, which features similar specifications. The device features a quad camera setup and a 5000mAh battery.

The device will be made available from July 14 at 12 PM exclusively via Flipkart. The Poco M2 Pro will be sold in three variants and the prices will start at ₹13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at ₹14,999. The top variant will be priced at 16,999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch screen with FullHD+ resolution. The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of specifications, the phone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with Adreno 618 GPU. The company claims this gives the device faster graphics rendering. The phone uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS2.1 storage. The device also gets a dedicated microSD card slot which supports up to 512GB memory.

In terms of optics, the Poco M2 Pro gets a quad camera setup. The primary lens has a 48MP module. The device also gets an 8MP wide-lens, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which also acts as power button. The front camera is housed in a punch hole display with a 16MP lens.

The phone gets a battery unit with 5000mAH capacity and a 33W fast charger in the box. Poco has claimed the device can charge from 0 to 50% in under 30 minutes.

