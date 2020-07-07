Poco M2 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, other details

The device will be made available from July 14 at 12 PM exclusively via Flipkart. The Poco M2 Pro will be sold in three variants and the prices will start at ₹13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at ₹14,999. The top variant will be priced at 16,999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.