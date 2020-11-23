Poco M3 launch event tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Poco will be launching the new Poco M3 globally on 24 November. The company has revealed most of the specifications of the new phone including the processor, screen and battery size as well as details regarding the camera module. Poco has even revealed a teaser video that gives us a good look at the design of the new phone. The Poco M3 event will be conducted at 8 PM GMT +8.

The new Poco M3 seems to be placed within the budget and mid-range segment. The Poco M3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, if the teasers are to be believed. The phone will come packed with a 6000mAh battery unit.

In terms of display, the Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch display. We can't be sure if the unit will get fast refresh rate. The display will feature a waterdrop notch on the top of the display to house the front-facing camera unit. Coming to the primary camera setup, the teaser video shared by the company clearly shws that the Poco M3 will feature “Super Triple Camera" on the rear panel. The primary lens in the camera setup is expected to be a 48MP unit.

Poco has highlighted the cameras in a unique way by placing a big rectangular black zone that houses the camera and also comes with prominent badging of the Poco brand.

The teaser reveals two colours of the smartphone, black and blue. Poco could launch more options at the event. The back panel seems to feature a rugged pattern for better ergonomics.

