Poco will be launching their first smartphone in two months. Due to the raging second wave of Covid-19 and the restrictions that popped up in numerous states, the company decided to postpone the launch schedule till June. The phone will be competing against the likes of Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro. The company will be launching the Poco M3 Pro 5G at an event on 8 June.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be sold via Flipkart, as the e-commerce platform has already set up a dedicated page. The pricing of the device will be revealed on the launch day but the phone has been introduced globally at a price of EUR149 (Roughly around ₹14,000) for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at EUR 170 (roughly around 16,000). The prices in India are expected to be lower, if not similar.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which gets a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTtek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. In terms of battery capacity, the phone is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery. The battery might feature 18W fast charging.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G might come equipped with a triple camera lens. The primary sensor is expected to be a 48MP unit. The phone might also feature a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. In terms of operating system, the phone is expected to get Android 11 out of the box.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics