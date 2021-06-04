The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be sold via Flipkart, as the e-commerce platform has already set up a dedicated page. The pricing of the device will be revealed on the launch day but the phone has been introduced globally at a price of EUR149 (Roughly around ₹14,000) for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at EUR 170 (roughly around 16,000). The prices in India are expected to be lower, if not similar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}