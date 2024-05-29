POCO M6 Plus 5G expected to launch soon in India, BIS Certification hints: What to expect
Poco's upcoming M6 Plus 5G, certified by BIS, is expected to be a budget-friendly smartphone with premium specs like Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and a 120Hz display. Anticipated features include a 50MP primary camera, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.
Poco is gearing up to release a new M-series smartphone in India, as indicated by a recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The forthcoming device, identified as the Poco M6 Plus 5G, has yet to receive an official launch date from the company.