Poco is gearing up to release a new M-series smartphone in India, as indicated by a recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The forthcoming device, identified as the Poco M6 Plus 5G, has yet to receive an official launch date from the company.

According to a report from GizmoChina, the Poco M6 Plus 5G, spotted in HyperOS Code with the model number "N19" and codename "breeze," is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 13R in China.

The BIS listing reveals the Poco M6 Plus 5G under the model number 24065PC95I, suggesting its release in India could be imminent, possibly as soon as next month. However, the certification details remain sparse.

Moreover, the Poco M6 Plus 5G will be the first "Plus" variant in the M-series, aimed at budget-friendly consumers. Previously, the Poco M5 debuted in India in 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 12,499. In 2023, the Poco M6 Pro 4G was launched globally for USD 179, roughly Rs. 15,000. The Redmi Note 13R, priced at CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB+128GB model, suggests a similar price point for the Poco M6 Plus 5G.

If it mirrors the Redmi Note 13R's specs, the Poco M6 Plus 5G may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 5,030mAh battery. Potential specifications include a 6.79-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD display, a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front camera. Storage options might reach up to 512GB, with the device running Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

Additional anticipated features include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an Infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual SIM capabilities. As these details are based on leaks and speculation, they should be considered tentative until Poco provides official confirmation.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!