Poco M6 Plus 5G launching in India on August 1: Expected price, specs, and availability
Poco will launch the M6 Plus in India on August 1, offering a mid-range smartphone with dual SIM support, a 6.79-inch LCD screen, Snapdragon 4 Gen2 chipset, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, a 108 MP camera, and a 5030 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Poco is gearing up to unveil the M6 Plus in India following the launches of the M6 and M6 Pro. The new smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, and Poco has now officially confirmed that the device will be released in India on August 1, with availability on Flipkart. Interestingly, the phone is also listed on Amazon with a price tag of ₹14,999. Continuing the trend of its predecessors, the Poco M6 Plus is anticipated to offer a robust set of specifications at a mid-range price point.