Poco is gearing up to unveil the M6 Plus in India following the launches of the M6 and M6 Pro. The new smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, and Poco has now officially confirmed that the device will be released in India on August 1, with availability on Flipkart. Interestingly, the phone is also listed on Amazon with a price tag of ₹14,999. Continuing the trend of its predecessors, the Poco M6 Plus is anticipated to offer a robust set of specifications at a mid-range price point.

Poco M6 Plus 5G: Anticipated Features The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to support dual SIM functionality, with Nano SIM slots and a hybrid slot for additional storage. The phone is slated for release on August 1, 2024, and is projected to have dimensions of 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm, making it comfortable to hold and use.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.79-inch LCD screen capable of displaying 16 million colors. It is expected to offer a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid performance. With a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the display promises clear and vibrant visuals. The screen is also expected to have a peak brightness of 850 nits and a punch-hole notch, offering an impressive screen-to-body ratio of about 85.1%.

Speaking of the processor, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 Advanced Edition chipset, which includes a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

This includes 2 high-performance cores running at 2.2GHz and 6 efficiency cores at 2GHz, designed for smooth and efficient performance in everyday tasks. The phone is anticipated to run on Android v14 with Poco's HyperOS custom UI. Graphics processing will be managed by the Adreno GPU, enhancing the gaming and multimedia experience.

In terms of memory and storage, the device is expected to come with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB via the hybrid slot. Connectivity options are likely to include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C with USB on-the-go, and an IR blaster. The phone is expected to support a wide range of networks including GPRS, EDGE, 3G, 4G, and 5G, with VoLTE for superior voice call quality.

The camera setup on the Poco M6 Plus 5G is anticipated to be noteworthy, featuring a 108 MP wide-angle lens with PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2 MP macro lens with autofocus. The camera system is expected to offer various modes such as Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, 50MP Mode, and Timelapse, with video recording capabilities at 1080p @ 30 fps FHD. The front camera is expected to be a 13 MP wide-angle lens, capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 fps in full HD.

The phone's additional features are likely to include GPS with support for AGPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and various sensors like an accelerometer, electronic compass, and IR blaster. Moreover, the device is also likely to include a 3.5mm headphone jack and boast an IP53 rating for splash resistance, although it may not offer dust resistance.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is anticipated to feature a 5030 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery with support for 33W fast charging. This should enable users to quickly recharge their device and resume usage without significant downtime. Overall, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is shaping up to be a well-rounded smartphone, focusing on display quality, camera capabilities, and performance, offering a compelling option in the mid-range market.

