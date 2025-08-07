Poco M7 Plus 5G confirmed to launch in India on 13 Aug, set to feature 7,000mAh battery: Here's what all to expect

Poco has officially confirmed that the M7 Plus 5G will be launched in India on 13 August at 12pm IST. Positioned as the latest entrant in the company’s M7 5G series, the upcoming device is expected to sit alongside the existing Poco M7 5G and M7 Pro 5G models.

What we know so far Ahead of the launch, Poco has shared several key features of the handset, including its battery specifications and charging capabilities. The M7 Plus 5G will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, based on silicon carbon technology. According to the company, this makes it one of the slimmest phones in the 7,000mAh battery segment.

In addition to its large battery, the phone will support reverse charging. This feature will allow users to charge other smartphones, both Android and iOS, as well as IoT devices using the M7 Plus 5G.

Expected price and specifications Although the pricing has not been officially revealed, the brand has compared the phone’s specifications to devices priced under ₹15,000, suggesting that it could fall within a similar range. A dedicated microsite for the launch is already live on Flipkart, indicating that the handset will be sold via the e-commerce platform.

In terms of hardware, previous reports suggest that the Poco M7 Plus 5G will likely sport a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. On the camera front, the device is expected to house a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor, while an 8MP front-facing camera is anticipated for selfies and video calls.

Speaking of the battery, it is expected to deliver up to 12 hours of navigation, 24 hours of video playback, 27 hours of social media use, and up to 144 hours of offline music playback on a single charge, as per previous leaks.

The Poco M7 Plus 5G will be officially unveiled next week, with full specifications and pricing details expected at the time of launch