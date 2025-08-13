POCO M7 Plus 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Price, camera, battery, processor, display and more compared

The Indian budget smartphone market is heating up this August, as POCO introduced a new 5G-ready handset, set to compete with Vivo T4x 5G, which was launched in March this year. Both smartphones are designed to attract value-conscious buyers. While both devices target a similar sub- ₹17,000 segment, their specifications and feature sets cater to slightly different user priorities.

Advertisement

Pricing and Availability

The POCO M7 Plus 5G will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart from 19 August at 12 pm, with introductory prices of ₹12,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹13,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Launch offers include an instant ₹1,000 discount for HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank cardholders, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹1,000.

In contrast, Vivo’s T4x 5G is already available through Flipkart, Vivo’s official website, and select retail partners. Prices start at ₹13,999 for 6GB+128GB, ₹14,999 for 8GB+128GB, and ₹16,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Display and Design

POCO’s M7 Plus 5G comes with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland certifications for reduced eye strain. Vivo’s T4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher peak brightness of 1050 nits, also backed by TÜV Rheinland eye protection.

Advertisement

Performance and Software

The POCO M7 Plus 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, coupled with up to 8GB RAM (expandable virtually to 16GB) and 128GB storage. It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, with two years of major OS updates promised. Vivo opts for MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the top variant. Its Funtouch OS 15 adds AI tools such as Live Text and AI Screen Translation.

Camera and Video

Both phones feature a 50MP main camera, but the Vivo T4x 5G supports 4K recording, compared to the POCO’s 1080p limit. Vivo also offers AI photography tools and a dedicated night mode.

Battery and Charging

For endurance, POCO delivers a massive 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging. Vivo counters with a slightly smaller 6,500mAh cell but faster 44W charging support.

Advertisement

Verdict

The POCO M7 Plus 5G appeals to users prioritising extra battery life, and aggressive launch pricing, while the Vivo T4x 5G targets those seeking brighter screens, AI-driven camera features, and faster charging. Both models offer 5G support, IP64 protection, and solid value, giving budget buyers more choice than ever.