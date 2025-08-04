Poco M7 Plus coming? Flipkart teases new Poco device, expected to feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC

Smartphone brand Poco appears set to introduce a new budget smartphone in India, with teasers now live on the company’s official website and Flipkart. While the brand has yet to confirm the device’s name or launch date, a leak points towards the upcoming model being the Poco M7 Plus.

According to a report from 91Mobiles Hindi, the handset is expected to debut on 13 August, with a price tag likely to be under ₹15,000. Citing internal sources, the report suggests the device will offer several upgrades over the Poco M6 Plus, which launched in August last year.

It is noteworthy that the teaser image on the e-commerce platform and Poco’s site reveals the phone’s rear panel, showing a dual-camera setup and a black finish. A promotional tagline, “Power for All”, hints at a focus on battery life, and leaks back this up, the Poco M7 Plus is rumoured to come with a 7,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

In terms of display, the phone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

For optics, the rear camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor, while the front may house an 8MP selfie shooter.

If accurate, these specifications would mark a modest upgrade from the Poco M6 Plus, which featured the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset, a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,030mAh battery. The M6 Plus also came with a 108MP main camera and 13MP front sensor.