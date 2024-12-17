Poco India launches the Poco M7 Pro 5G at ₹ 13,999, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, 50MP dual-camera, and 5,110mAh battery. Available in three colors, sales start on December 20 via Flipkart.

Poco India has introduced its latest 5G smartphone, the Poco M7 Pro 5G, in the Indian market. This smartphone is priced competitively at ₹13,999 and houses the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing in India The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available in two configurations: the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at ₹13,999, and a higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at ₹15,999. The phone comes in three colour options: Olive Twilight, Lavender Frost, and Lunar Dust Power Black. Sales begin on 20 December at noon via Flipkart.

Specifications The Poco smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,160Hz touch sampling rate. Poco states the display offers a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, aimed at improving usability in bright outdoor conditions. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powering the Poco M7 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. It runs on Poco’s HyperOS, based on Android 14. The company has promised two major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Regarding optics, the rear of the device includes a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera, housed in the hole-punch cutout, has a 20MP resolution for selfies and video calls.