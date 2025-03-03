The Poco M7 has launched in India, positioned below the Poco M7 Pro. Here's how they compare and what you need to know.

The Poco M7, Poco's latest smartphone, has finally made its way to the Indian market today, March 3. It sits below the Poco M7 Pro 5G, which was launched in December last year. The device comes with a Snapdragon chipset, a large battery, and a 50-megapixel camera—all at a starting price of ₹9,999. But if you're wondering how it compares to the Poco M7 Pro, to make things easier for you, we have compared both devices. Read on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Performance When it comes to performance, there is a major difference. The Poco M7 is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, while the Poco M7 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of RAM, both models start with 6GB. However, the Poco M7 Pro offers more storage options, including 256GB, whereas the Poco M7 is limited to 128GB. Both phones also support 8GB RAM in their top variants.

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Camera For optics, the Poco M7 features a 50-megapixel main wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It can record 1080p video at 30 FPS. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera that also supports 1080p video at 30 FPS.

The Poco M7 Pro has an upgraded 50-megapixel main wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This camera can record 1080p video at 30 FPS. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera, which also supports 1080p video at 30 FPS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Display And Design The Poco M7 features a 6.88-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers 600 nits peak brightness and a pixel density of approximately 260 PPI.

On the other hand, the Poco M7 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 395 PPI. It also supports Always-On Display (AOD).

In terms of durability, the Poco M7 Pro has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, whereas the Poco M7 does not. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Battery, Software And More The Poco M7 is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging, whereas the Poco M7 Pro has a 5,110mAh battery but supports 45W wired charging.

For biometrics, both have fingerprint scanners, but the Poco M7 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the Poco M7 Pro features an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the software front, both phones run Android 14 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS on top, and they are guaranteed to receive two major Android updates.