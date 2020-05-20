Poco entered the smartphone market back in 2018 and since then has launched three new smartphones. Now, the company is ready to enter an all new segment which has been quite the trend with the other smartphone manufacturers. The company is ready to launch Poco’s own true wireless earbuds.

The company has launched a campaign asking fans about the products that they would like to see from Poco. The majority asked for a true wireless earbud and Poco seems to have paid heed to it. The company will soon launch the new wireless buds in India.

Recently, Poco had held another campaign for the name of the wireless buds and with majority, Poco fans have agreed to name it Poco Pop Buds.

Xiaomi recently unveiled an Apple AirPod-like AirDots 2 SE. This is a cheaper version of the AirDots 2s which was launched earlier. The earbuds have been launched in China and the company has already begun taking pre-orders. The item will start shipping as early as 19 May.

Poco is expected to re-brand these earphones and launch it in India. Poco’s latest F2 Pro is also a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched earlier in China.

The new TWS earbuds have been launched at a price CNY 170 (roughly ₹1,800). In comparison to the more expensive AirDots 2s, the SE version does not get support for high definition codec LHDC, but they do offer AAC. For connectivity the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0.

