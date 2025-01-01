On January 9, Poco is set to release its X7 5G series in India, including the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G. Exclusive to Flipkart, both smartphones showcase distinct designs and advanced camera systems, powered by MediaTek chipsets and featuring large batteries for extended usage.

Poco is all geared up to launch its X7 5G series in India on January 9, featuring two variants: the Poco X7 5G and the Poco X7 Pro 5G. The new smartphones will be available exclusively on Flipkart, with the company teasing the designs and key features of both models in a series of posts on social media.

The design of the Poco X7 series reveals some intriguing details about the devices. The base Poco X7 5G features a centrally-placed squircle rear camera module, while the Poco X7 Pro 5G is distinguished by a pill-shaped camera island on the top left corner of the rear panel. Both variants sport Poco's signature black and yellow colour scheme, with the Pro model also expected to be available in a dual-tone black and green option. Leaks suggest that the base model may be available in silver and green colours as well.

One of the most notable features of the Poco X7 5G series is its camera capabilities. The handsets could sport a 50MP main cameras, with the Pro variant likely to include a Sony IMX882 sensor. The vanilla model is expected to be equipped with a 20MP front camera for selfies.

Under the hood, the Poco X7 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, while the base X7 5G is likely to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC. The Pro model's performance will likely be further bolstered by its large 6,000mAh battery, with 90W fast charging support, while the base variant might be equipped with a 5,110mAh battery and 45W charging.

The Poco X7 5G will likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Meanwhile, the Pro variant might come with a 6.67-inch CrystalRez 1.5K AMOLED screen.