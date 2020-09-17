Poco X3 launch confirmed in India: Launch details, specifications

Poco is on a launch streak in India. The company first launched the Poco M2 Pro in the month of July then launched its younger sibling the Poco M2 just a few weeks earlier. Now the company is all set to launch the Poco X3 in India after unveiling it at a global event earlier this month.

Poco India confirmed the launch of the new smartphone in India via Twitter. The company revealed that they will be introducing the new Poco X3 in India on 22 September. The new Poco X3 is also expected to be Flipkart exclusive as the e-commerce company has already set up a dedicated page for the smartphone.

The Flipkart page also reveals some key details of the Poco X3 version that is launching in India. The new details fall in line with the leaked specifications. The new Poco X3 has been confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. This new chipset is an overclocked version of the another popular mid-range chipset Snapdragon 730G.

It's time to redefine #SmoothAF.



Get ready for the #POCOX3. Arriving on 22nd September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.



To know something that you don't, visit here: https://t.co/NSmwqs6yLY pic.twitter.com/lbeTQfpK9m — POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 16, 2020

Another feature that will make its way to the Indian version of the Poco X3 is the 120hz display. On the dedicated Flipkart page, the company claims that the new device will get Realityflow which confirms a refresh rate of 120Hz for the display. The device features a 6.67-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution and supports HDR 10.

The global version of the Poco X3 has ‘NFC’ in the title of the product. While the Indian version may not come with the identical name, we can’t be sure if Poco will emit the NFC feature from the phone. The global version gets a quad camera setup. The primary lens on this setup is a 64MP lens. The front facing camera is housed in punch-hole display and gets a 20MP sensor.

