Poco is all set to launch their next device Poco X3. While there’s not much to go about the device. A few critical details about the phone have been revealed by the the company’s Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson, Angus Kai Ho Ng.

The Poco X3 will be replacing the Poco X2 which was the second Poco device to launch in India. The Poco X3 will be providing an upgrade to the current device. While it is still unclear where the Poco X3 will be placed in terms of price, the global spokesperson has tried to give us hint that the Poco X3 will be going against the popular OnePlus Nord that was launched recently.

The phone is expected to feature a fast refresh rate. The current generation Poco X2 features a 120Hz display. If the company decided to upgrade it, we might get a 144Hz display on the Poco X3.

Another feature that has been confirmed thanks to leaks is the camera setup. In a recent tweet, the Marketing Manager of PocoGlobal asked his followers to guess the camera setup on the Poco X3. While we can’t confirm the setup, we can be sure that the primary setup will have four lenses.

The current gen Poco X2 also features a quad camera setup and along with that a front-facing dual camera setup. The company’s official recently shared a few camera samples clicked by the Poco X3. The post also claims that the device will feature a “more than just a normal 64MP" lens.

Testing out the camera set-up with the latest #POCOX3

It's really more than just a normal 64MP📷📸

Lots of cool awesome features to share very soon!



Both photos were taken by POCO X3 ☺️#POCOisBack #POCOX3 NFC pic.twitter.com/eBCLe8WZ4d — Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 27, 2020

The company has also teased fast charging capabilities of the Poco X3. In a post, Angus Kai Ho Ng compared the device’s fast charging speed to the charging speed of Samsung Galaxy A71. The phone reached from zero to 100% in 65 minutes compared to 80 minutes on Samsung Galaxy A71.

Poco has been tight lipped about the processing power of the device but the sheer comparison with OnePlus Nord hints that the company might go toe to toe in this segment with the Snapdragon 765 chipset. The Poco X2 came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

