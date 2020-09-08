Poco X3 NFC launched with 120Hz display: Pricing, other details here

Poco has finally taken the wraps off the Poco X3 NFC via a global launch event. The launch event was conducted online. The new device will be succeeding the Poxo X2, the second Poco device to launch in India. However, the Indian launch of Poco X3 NFC has still not been confirmed. The new device gets a quad camera setup, a punch hole display and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Poco has finally taken the wraps off the Poco X3 NFC via a global launch event. The launch event was conducted online. The new device will be succeeding the Poxo X2, the second Poco device to launch in India. However, the Indian launch of Poco X3 NFC has still not been confirmed. The new device gets a quad camera setup, a punch hole display and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Price

The Poco X3 NFC has been launched in two variants. The variant with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM has been priced at EUR 229 (Slightly below ₹20,000). The higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at EUR 269 (roughly around Rs. 23,500). Poco has launched the phone in two colours: Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

According to the company, buyers can also avail a special introductory discount which will be valid till 11 September. Under this offer, the device is priced at EUR 199 (around ₹17,500) for the base variant and EUR 249 (roughly around ₹21,700) for the higher variant with 128GB of internal storage. The company will begin the sale from 8 September.

Specs

In terms of performance, the company has equipped the Poco X3 NFC with a Snapdragon 732G chipset which it claims can provide an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 3 lakh. Poco X3 is the first device to feature this Qualcomm chipset. Poco X3 also gets LiquidCool 1.0 Plus for better thermal performance. The phone gets a fast refresh rate of 120Hz for better gaming experience.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a quad camera setup with a unique positioning. The primary lens in a 64MP lens which the company claims is more than just a normal 64MP module. The primary lens uses a Sony IMX682 sensor. The primary camera is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 13MP ultra wide lens. The front facing camera is a 20MP unit.

The Poco X3 NFC also gets 33W fast charging. The company claims that the phone can reach from zero to 100% in 65 minutes. The phone houses a 5160mAh battery.

The device uses a 6.67-inch FullHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone also supports HDR10 and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

