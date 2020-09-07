Poco X3 to launch today: Where to stream event live, expected specifications

Poco to launch the next iteration in the Poco X line-up. Poco will be launching Poco X3 NFC in the event. The launch event will be streamed live via Poco’s official YouTube channel. The company will also be streaming the event from its official Twitter handle. Going by the Poco X3 teasers we can expect the new phone to feature premium mid-range specifications.

The Poco X3 will be launched globally and the company has been revealing teasers for the device. In India, if/when the Poco X3 will be launched, it will be the Poco X2 which was the second Poco device to launch in India. The global spokesperson has tried to give us a hint that the Poco X3 will be going against the popular OnePlus Nord that was launched recently.

In terms of performance, the company claims that the Poco X3 NFC will be featuring a Snapdragon 732G chipset which it claims to provide an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 3 lakh. Poco X3 will be the first device to feature this Qualcomm chipset. Poco X3 also gets LiquidCool 1.0 Plus for better thermal performance

The phone is expected to feature a fast refresh rate. The current generation Poco X2 features a 120Hz display. If the company decided to upgrade it, we might get a 144Hz display on the Poco X3.

Another feature that has been confirmed thanks to leaks is the camera setup. In a recent tweet, the Marketing Manager of PocoGlobal asked his followers to guess the camera setup on the Poco X3. While we can’t confirm the setup, we can be sure that the primary setup will have four lenses.

The current gen Poco X2 also features a quad camera setup and along with that a front-facing dual camera setup. The company’s official recently shared a few camera samples clicked by the Poco X3. The post also claims that the device will feature a “more than just a normal 64MP" lens.

The company has also teased fast charging capabilities of the Poco X3. In a post, Angus Kai Ho Ng compared the device’s fast charging speed to the charging speed of Samsung Galaxy A71. The phone reached from zero to 100% in 65 minutes compared to 80 minutes on Samsung Galaxy A71.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated